There's nothing quite like a Celine Dion street-style sighting. The global superstar and part-time fashion influencer turns it out every chance she gets, stepping out in straight-off-the-runway looks that cement her status as the ultimate risk-taker.

While her style renaissance came to fruition a few years ago (starting with her memorable Paris Fashion Week appearances), it really geared into overdrive this past week in New York, where she's staying for a few days as part of her world tour.

Thanks to her stylists Pepe Muñoz and Sydney Lopez, Dion has been hitting the streets of Manhattan in some of her best looks yet including a dreamy Oscar de la Renta gown and jaw-dropping pink suit from buzzy young designer Peter Do.

Perhaps the best part of Dion's looks is the sheer sense of excitement and joy she exudes with every pose and strut. And between the herds of screaming fans and sold-out concert arenas, the 51-year-old is truly living her best life. See, below, for all the looks she's been rocking this past week in New York.

Daytime Eleganza Celine Dion in Brandon Maxwell

Dion proves you can make daywear feel downright elegant with this Brandon Maxwell "gown jacket" worn over simple blue skinny jeans and suede boots. "Celine was one of the first concerts I ever went to, and I sat in the front and cried a few times and it was pretty much the best thing I had ever seen," said Maxwell on an Instagram post, describing his full-circle moment when she met him after her show last week and thanked him for his work

Carrie and the City Celine Dion in Oscar de la Renta

Dion ripped a page off Carrie's rulebook and channeled the character's romantic/eccentric vibe with this pink floral gown and embellished ivory sweater from Oscar de le Renta's Fall 2020 collection. (Her pink bouquet floral bouquet is the icing on the cake.) The brand's Co-Creative Director Laura Kim called her "one of most fun, loving and inspiring woman I have met through work!"

Day at the Races Celine Dion in Michael Kors Collection

Fresh off the Michael Kors Fall 2020 runway, this houndstooth cape dress evokes a posh equestrian fantasy complete with black riding boots and whimsical fascinator hat, while Dion's hands-on-hips power pose gives this look a winning finish.

Sci-Fi '60s Mod Celine Dion in Moncler 8 Richard Quinn

In Dion's world, the bolder and louder the better. This Moncler x Richard Quinn look has all the elements of a sci-fi flick with nods to '60s mod thanks to the abstract floral prints and streamlined silhouette, although we wouldn't be mad if she kept the black headpiece that was styled in the lookbook.

Lady in Pink Celine Dion in Peter Do

There's something about head-to-toe hot pink that brings pure joy, and Dion is wearing it with a beaming smile with this layered monochromatic ensemble by rising New York-based designer Peter Do from his Fall 2020 collection. Here's hoping we see more of his precise tailoring and signature pleats on Dion in the future.