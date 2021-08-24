Caribou is back with its first new single since last year's album, Suddenly, with "You Can Do It" and it arrives alongside a music video packed to the brim with joyful, frolicking pups.

The surprise new single from Canadian Dan Snaith's longstanding electronic outfit, Caribou, carries forward the same bright synth stabs and dancefloor friendly energy as "Never Come Back" but with an even more joyful, motivational method. Taking a page out of the "Around the World" school of songwriting, the track features upbeat piano chords and a subtle swelling bassline anchored by the endlessly looping mantra of "you can do it." Its the fun, warm and fuzzy kind of tune we've come to expect and routinely enjoy from Snaith.

The song also has the distinction of arriving alongside quite possibly one our favorite music videos we've seen so far this year. Directed by Richard Kenworthy of Shynola, the video features scores of carefree dogs running through fields and catching frisbees in a refreshing onslaught of serotonin-triggering footage.

Check out the official music video for Caribou's "You Can Do It" below, you can thank us later.

Caribou is set to go on a North American tour this fall alongside Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. See a full list of dates below.

Tour dates: Sept 25. Dover, DE. Firefly Festival.

Nov 15. Los Angeles, CA. Greek Theatre.

Nov 16. Salt Lake City, UT. The Union.

Nov 17. Boulder, CO. Boulder Theater.

Nov 18. Lawrence, KS. Granada Theater.

Nov 19. Chicago, IL. Riviera.

Nov 20. London, ON. London Music Hall.

Nov 21. Ottawa, ON. Bronson Centre. SOLD OUT

Nov 22. Montreal, QC. M Telus.

Nov 23. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 24. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 25. Toronto, ON. Danforth Music Hall.

Nov 26. Pittsburgh, PA. Roxian Theatre.

Nov 27. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel. SOLD OUT

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (early).

Nov 28. Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn Steel (late).

Nov 29. Boston, MA. Royale.

Nov 30. Washington, DC. 9:30 Club. SOLD OUT

Dec 1. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer.

Feb 10. Houston, TX. White Oaks (Downstairs).

Feb 11. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater.

Feb 12. Austin, TX. Stubbs.

Feb 14. Phoenix, AZ. Van Buren.

Feb 16. Oakland, CA. Fox Theater.

Feb 18. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 19. Vancouver, BC. Commodore Ballroom. SOLD OUT

Feb 20. Seattle, WA. Showbox, SoDo.

Feb 21. Portland, OR. Roseland Theater.