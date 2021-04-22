Are We Getting a Cardi B Makeup Line?

Continuing her conquest to become as big of a brand as she is rapper, Cardi B may have her eyes on the beauty space next if new trademark requests are any indication.

Following in the footsteps of some of her music peers, like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez, Cardi's company, Washpoppin Inc., has filed new documents in an effort to secure the rights to the phrase "Bardi Beauty," while Complex notes that the trademark application was initially filed on April 16.

Listed as the goods and services that could use the Bardi Beauty name are cosmetics, hair care preparations, fragrances for personal use, nail polish, nail enamel, and non-medicated skin care preparations.

In March, Cardi revealed that she plans on releasing a haircare line sometime this year and back In 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight that a future makeup line is "something I want to do" so the news of new trademarks should come as no surprise. Any guesses as to which products she'll release first?