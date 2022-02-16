For many readers in the early to mid-aughts, BUTT was something of a revolution. The quarterly indie magazine, with its signature soft pink colors and erotic portraits of gay men, broke ground for pushing against the mainstream and well-groomed aesthetic for something dirtier, raunchier and authentic.

Indeed, BUTT made body hair, beards, pits and bellies the norm for an entire community in its pages. And now, nearly 10 years after its last print issue, the publication is coming back next month for its 30th issue.

It’s being relaunched with the help of Bottega Veneta (they are the sole advertiser of the new issue). On March 3, the brand is holding a pre-launch event in Paris with a three-day installation at the Palais de Tokyo.

The relaunched cover, shot by Clifford Prince King, features two guys spooning in bed with coverlines like “hung,” “fetish” and “femme” displayed. (Bottega Veneta’s signature triangle emblem features the word “30” for its 30th issue.) After the Paris launch, the 100-page issue will become available in other select stores worldwide and for order online.