As everybody knows, nothing pairs better with wings than a good ol' fashioned streetwear collab and Buffalo Wild Wings is no exception.

Arriving just in time for the start of March Madness, the wing-centric restaurant chain is joining the pantheon of food brands that have ventured into the world of casual fashion with their new limited edition line of apparel. The only catch is you'll only be able to purchase the collection when a game goes into overtime.

Teaming up with the aptly named sports lifestyle brand Overtime, the exclusive collection features a hoodie and t-shirt (priced at $65 and $35 respectively) that features a logo covered in one of Buffalo Wild Wings' 26 signature sauces and seasonings. Given that nine out of the 134 games that were played during the tournament last year went into overtime, fans will likely have only a handful of chances to cop theirs.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Buffalo Wild Wings which is why we wanted to partner on this interactive apparel collaboration,” Overtime Vice President, Tyler Rutstein, says. “We all know the thrill of a game when it goes into Overtime and we can’t wait to provide a fun element for fans to participate in.”

As an added bonus, Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin’ Rewards members will also be able to get free boneless wings every time a game goes into overtime. Check out the full collection over at the Overtime Shop.