ARMY has an issue with this year's VMAs nominations.

On Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for the 2021 VMAs, which (obviously) included BTS in several categories, including "Song of the Year" for "Dynamite," "Best Pop" for "Butter" and Best K-Pop for "Butter." And while it was expected that the hitmakers would also cinch nominations for the two biggest honors of the night — "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year" — that didn't turn out to be the case, and their fans were less than happy about the snubs.

After all, as many pointed out, BTS has continued to dominate the charts with "Butter," which was No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and remained near the top for an additional nine weeks — after being superseded by the group's next single, "Permission to Dance," no less. Not only that, but given that "Butter" was the No.1 single of 2021 (and was also accompanied by a music video that broke the record for biggest YouTube premiere), fans were shocked that they weren't nominated in those two specific categories, with some hypothesizing that the network was "too scared to see 7 Korean boys sweeping all the awards they're nominated for at an American awards show."

Lmfao how is #BTS not nominated for AOTY award? BTS was the best selling artist of 2020. BTS was top recording artist of 2020 & breaking several records. @MTV Are y'all too scared to see 7 Korean boys sweeping all the awards they're nominated for at an American awards show? — Manya⁷🧈XOXO🤠 (@Manya_jdope) August 12, 2021

"BTS getting #1 on hot 100 billboard for 14 weeks but not even getting nominated as artist of the year? Lmao, what??," as a second person wrote, while a third expressed their incredulity by tweeting, "It's sick how they didn't nominate bts for artist of the year when butter and dynamite were dominating the charts from last year till now."

BTS getting #1 on hot 100 billboard for 14 weeks but not even getting nominated as artist of the year? Lmao, what?? — Jungkook (real, bangtanning)⁷ (@JeonSmh) August 11, 2021

It's sick how they didn't nominate bts for artist of the year when butter and dynamite were dominating the charts from last year till now — ⁷ (@ICHIY00N) August 11, 2021

bts deserved artist of the year, especially after the huge year they had.. 😬 — ًnia⁷ (@hopeggukkie) August 11, 2021

Others then went on to note that BTS' exclusion from those categories made no sense given that the group had "set 5 new Guinness World Records" and were "the best selling act" of this past year, as another commenter added that they were "one of the most streamed act [sic] and having [sic] the longest run on the hot100 this year along with breaking Spotify's historical records."

"Butter by BTS has sets 5 new Guinness World Records.."



vmas: lets close our eyes — mia 💛 ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷ ᴾᵀᴰ🕺🏻⎮I'm everywhere in the TL⎮ (@fairy_yoongs) August 11, 2021

imagine being the best selling act, one of the most streamed act and having the longest run on the hot100 this year along with breaking Spotify’s historical records but not receiving an artist of the year nomination… bts were snubbed… again. — Agust D⁷ (@pjmyoongii) August 11, 2021

And finally, some ARMYs made reference to the way BTS has been wronged by other big American award shows, including the Grammys' continual snubs, with one fan tweeting, "It's another day, another American Award Show and same story."

"They still believe they have the power to suppress BTS," they continued before tagging the official VMAs Twitter account. "Like if you don't believe they are the biggest right now you are delusional."

It's another day, another American Award Show and same story. They still believe they have the power to supress BTS. Like if you don't believe they are the biggest right now you are delusional @vmas . — Sunshine⁷🌸ᴾᵀᴰ (@Sunshin86052074) August 11, 2021

MTV, however, has yet to comment on the backlash.