Lizzo is getting cozy with the BTS boys — J-Hope in particular. On the latest episode of the Audacy podcast, Lizzo touched on her longstanding friendship with the boyband, shedding light on a new development with J-Hope.

“I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting,” Lizzo shared. Cavalierly, of course, she added that J-Hope has text game. Not that we're surprised. “He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read. If it’s been awhile since he’s texted, he’s like 'I'm so sorry,' and he apologizes for how long it's taken.”

The bar might be low, but J-Hope is raising it. This isn’t the first time Lizzo’s textual relationships have made headlines, The "About Damn Time" singer spent the better half of 2021 in Chris Evans’ DMs, much like the rest of us. Though, as a fellow A-Lister, Lizzo’s attempts were met with success.

Shortly after Lizzo shared a TikTok explaining her imbibed blunder, she posted another fan-girling (we can’t blame her) over a response from Captain America himself.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” Evans responded. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app.” The two then followed each other and the dating, marriage, pregnancy rumors (or wishes) have been circulating ever since.

Lizzo and J-Hope’s relationship seems more business oriented — though who said you can’t mix business and pleasure? Lizzo mentioned she’d “absolutely” want to collaborate with the mega pop group, and sees a lot of overlap in their work and personalities — i.e. they have so much in common.

“I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time.”

That being said, she’s treading lightly, because “their fans are fierce,” though, of course, Lizzbians aren't to be underestimated either.