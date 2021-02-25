BTS Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jungkook's Blue Hair

BTS fans are freaking out over Jungkook's colorful new look.
Just one month after going blond, the K-pop heartthrob unveiled his striking blue hair in a mirror selfie and revealed that it was a DIY dye job. And needless to say, the announcement has sent ARMY into a frenzy.
For the most part, the vast majority of fans loved the look. However, some were also surprised by the quick color switch-up, especially since Jungkook was still rocking his old color during BTS's recently aired episode of MTV Unplugged.
셀프 염색 :)#JJK pic.twitter.com/07WdTOB32e— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 24, 2021
"IM NOT OVER WITH BLONDE AND YOU WENT BLUEEE WHAT????," as one commenter wrote, while another added, "I didn't have enough time to get over blonde undercut Jungkook and then he just hits me with Blue Jungkook. Fck me."
I didn’t have enough time to get over blonde undercut Jungkook and then he just hits me with Blue Jungkook. Fck me— bora 💜 (@modooborahae) February 24, 2021
JUNGKOOK 😭😭😭 IM NOT OVER WITH BLONDE AND YOU WENT BLUEEE WHAT???? pic.twitter.com/TpL8kORnYM— ᴮᴱfarha⁷ loves #JIMIN (@PJMINBESTESTBOY) February 24, 2021
Meanwhile, a few fans also hypothesized that the color change meant the star could potentially have another big surprise up his sleeve: His JJK1 mixtape.
Jungkook is now using #JJK I'M TELLING Y'ALL HIS MIXTAPE IS COMING JJK1 IS COMING— 재🧸 (@dionysustwts) February 24, 2021
And others expressed their excitement over the possibility of seeing Jungkook's blue hair during a potential performance at the upcoming 2021 Grammys.
blue hair jungkook performing black swan at the grammys 🧍🏾♀️— 🍬 (@jesussunbaes) February 24, 2021
But while we'll have to wait and see if BTS will grace the Grammys with a performance, until then, see what else ARMY is saying about the new look below.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA— ☕︎ (@logmyg) February 24, 2021
YOU DONT UNDERSTAND JUNGKOOK IS REALLY WALKING OUT THERE WITH BLUE HAIR, PIERCINGS, GAUGES, HIS WHOLE ARM AND HAND TATTOOED, WITH HIS COOL OUTFITS I CANT DO THIS— telep(athy)⁷ (@jeonlvr) February 24, 2021
OH MY GOD— BTS⁷ youtube ᴮᴱ (@btsyoutubedata) February 24, 2021
Blue jungkook 💙#btsfanart #jungkook pic.twitter.com/iqktS43aAC— Louise ✧*:･ﾟ⁷✜ commissions closed (@blueplutos) February 24, 2021
blue hair jungkook hits different #jungkook pic.twitter.com/P4ot6FHKmV— 𝚔𝚘𝚘⁷-⁴ (@VonnieAngely) February 25, 2021
JUNGKOOK YOU WANT TO KILL US LIKE WHAT BLUE HAIR 😭😭🤯🤯🤯 OMG YOU LOOK SO HANDSOME @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOKBLUEHAIR— Dounia (✿^‿^) #BTS#ARMY (@Dounia12495220) February 24, 2021
I'm noooooot okaaaaay at aaaaaallll— 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧⁷ᴶᴶᴷ¹✮H🦋머무르다𝑱𝑲🐰 (@Jungkook_HopeG) February 24, 2021
Jungkook is killing me I I caaan't with him I'm killed by him, when I saw it I screamed😭😭😭😭💙🦋 https://t.co/iuwFcf4XsA
