No matter what venue, occasion, or performance, BTS always drives the crowd wild. Their appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards is no exception. But one particular moment drove fans absolutely nuts.

The group took to the Grammys stage to perform their hit single, "Butter," which got them nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. And the South Korean band went for a James Bond-ish, spy-themed introduction, adding a little fun twist. Jungkook floated onto the stage, Jin was operating some sort of surveillance board on the side, and the rest of the members were planted in the audience. And V, whose given name is Kim Taehyung, was seated right next to Olivia Rodrigo.

V took this as an opportunity to make things a little more interactive. He involved the "Driver's License" singer in their short little skit, looking intently at her and whispering in her ear. She played along, putting those High School Musical acting chops to use. And while this part of the whole presentation was very brief, it had a lot of people talking.

A lot of ARMY (BTS's fanbase) members took to social media to say how jealous they were of Rodrigo for her 18-second cameo. Some are happy about what could be a blossoming new friendship, and others also pointed out how the two would undeniably make a good-looking pair.

Related | See All The 2022 Grammys Outfits

Though a romantic connection might not be there, it's clear that V admires the young female artist. Earlier, on the Grammys red carpet, when BTS was asked by E! about their dream collaborators, V mentioned her name. Suga answered Lady Gaga, J-Hope said J-Balvin, and RM mentioned Snoop Dogg with whom they're already supposedly working on a project.

Currently, BTS is also in town for their "Permission to Dance On Stage" Las Vegas concert. They're taking over the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.