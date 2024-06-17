Broken ACs, hula hoops, backseat rendezvous, whipped cream and dog walks — Bronze Avery’s visuals for “HEATWAVE” are a summer-sanctioned hot-as-hell day come to life. Avery dropped the visuals along with a new album by the same name, which both see the LA-based artist, songwriter and producer soundtracking the queer experience. In the video, actors Zane Phillips and Fin Argus join Avery in choreography as he paints a vivid picture of summer.

"When people listen to HEATWAVE, I want them to move," Avery tells PAPER. "I want them to sweat. I want them to kiss their crush. I want them to take a shot with their friends and spill it all over themselves. I want them to let go, dance like everyone's watching and give them a motherfucking show. It should feel a little ridiculous and be a lot of fun."

Below, Avery shares the inspiration behind HEATWAVE, what themes made their way into the album and what fans can expect next.

What was the initial inspiration for HEATWAVE? I'm a big fan of a title track, so once most of the album was completed, I wanted to create a song that encapsulated all of the sounds and themes of the record into one singular sonic moment. It takes inspiration from the Euro-house and follows in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, who were my guiding lights as I was making this record. How did you translate that inspiration into the music video? The music video was the same way. I made it over the course of two weeks and put it together piece by piece. I directed, edited, produced, casted and colored this music video like I do for most of my visuals. My creative partner and DP Jussy was by my side at all times and really helped me execute my vision. Everyone in the video is an actual friend of mine, so it's special watching it back and seeing our memories reflected in visual form.