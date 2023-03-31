Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Addresses Breakup Rumors

Britney Spears' husband is shutting down the breakup speculation.

Earlier this week, the state of the couple's relationship came into question after the 41-year-old pop icon was spotted at LAX airport with her manager, Cade Hudson, who was accompanying her to Mexico for a vacation. However, the absence of both her wedding ring and husband Sam Asghari, 29, ended up raising suspicion amongst fans, many of whom began to think that it was a sign of trouble in paradise after less than a year of marriage. And just to add more credence to the theory, Asghari was also seen without his ring a couple days later, setting off even more alarm bells, despite the fact that an insider later explained that he'd taken off his wedding band for a movie.

So in light of the speculation, a representative for Asghari confirmed to Page Six that the couple are doing just fine. According to BAC Talent publicist Brandon Cohen, the model and actor is currently in the middle of filming a new project, meaning his work schedule was the reason he missed the vacation. Not only that, but Cohen also added that Asghari had also posted a photo with his ring on Thursday to his Instagram Story.

Spears and Asghari's relationship has been of particular interest since the termination of her conservatorship in late 2021. Granted, there have been ongoing concerns about the "Toxic" singer's mental health during this time, which has included rumors of an alleged "meltdown" and a planned intervention, as well as a wellness check after a slew of 911 calls from fans. That said, both Spears and Asghari have consistently denied claims surrounding mental health.

Spears has yet to address the breakup speculation. However, you can read what Asghari's rep had to say about the matter here.