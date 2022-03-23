Britney Spears has no clue who the hell Pete Davidson is.

Despite being one of the most buzzed about celebrities right now, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend doesn't seem to have made a splash on the pop icon's radar. But she obviously still loved the comedian's sense of humor, seeing as how she recently returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus to repost a funny moment from Scott Disick's Story on Tuesday.

Captioned "boyz night was wild," Scott — who shares three kids with Kim's sister Kourtney — uploaded a video taken by Pete, in which everyone but the SNL star had fallen asleep during a screening ofThe King of Comedy. Interestingly enough, Pete recently deactivated his own account as well, but not before fans began to speculate that the YouTube link in his bio — which took users to another clip from the same film — was a dig at the SKIMS founder's ex, Kanye West, who's been engaged in an ongoing harassment campaign against the new couple.

But given that the family's flagship reality show premiered shortly after Britney was placed in an oppressive 13-year-long conservatorship under father Jamie Spears, it's reasonable to surmise she hasn't been able to keep up with Kardashians, let alone any of this recent Ye drama, up until recently. Regardless, that didn't stop her from thinking this clip of the sleepy group was hilarious enough that she just "had to repost" it to her own account, writing in a since-deleted post that she had "no idea who these people in the video are," but it still "made me laugh so hard !!!!"

Now that she's free though, Britney will definitely be able to catch up via a new show called The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu this April and will reportedly see Kim dishing on her relationship with Pete. However, it's unclear whether Kim will also be dedicating airtime to talking about the Ye situation, including the rapper's overt threats towards Pete and his temporarily Instagram ban as a result of calling Trevor Noah a racial slur for commenting on the issue. Either way though, we're interested to see what Britney thinks of reality TV's first family.