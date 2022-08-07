Britney Spears is not happy about comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Breaking a decade-long silence, Federline alleged to the British tabloid that their sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, are keeping their distance from their mother and are bothered by her almost-nude posts on social media. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline said. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

In response, Spears has taken to Instagram to voice her displeasure. "One word: hurtful," the singer wrote in an Instagram story. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she added. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram."

Spears' current husband Sam Asghari, who she married in a private ceremony in June, also shared his thoughts on Instagram, hitting back at Federline's claims and calling them "irresponsible." The Iranian American model wrote, "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."