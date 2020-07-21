Brandy is back! The singer finally announced the tracklist for her first album in eight years, b7, set to release July 31.

In a press statement, Brandy explains that she took her time completing the album since the project is so deeply personal: "I wanted to make sure the music was right and the best for me — and it took a minute." She went on to add that she was "trying to find [her] sound" and "get to a place where [she] could express [herself] as honestly as [she] could creatively."