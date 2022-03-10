Ben Levi Ross is known for their roles on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and, more recently, on-screen in Tick, Tick... Boom, which has been nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards. Now, the 23-year-old performer is reintroducing themself under a new moniker and solo project, Boychik, where they’ll channel their theatricality into vulnerable music that unpacks the “confident yet aching” experiences of their “queer body and mind.”
Related | Perfume Genius 'Cuts Through the Bullshit'
Lifted off a forthcoming full-length album, due out later this year, Boychik arrives today with “Dust After Rest,” their first official single that introduces what’s to come next. Free of traditional pop structure, the dramatic cut is comparable to a monologue, unloading their inner thoughts like a poetic short play; there’s a beginning, middle and end, allowing for existential chaos to make way for a brighter resolution.
“These days I don’t look around much,” they begin, with production ominously swelling beneath their vocals, like a tsunami pulling back the shoreline. As Boychik works through their anxious thoughts (“Tell myself just to ignore the fear”), “Dust After Rest” eventually opens up, twinkling and fluttering, as they land on an optimistic conclusion. “What was created must perish/ What perished will rise again/ Cease from trembling/ Prepare to live.”
"We wanted to introduce the world to Boychik: a shapeshifter without gender or ties to any one style."
“I wrote ‘Dust After Rest’ in a fit of abject motionlessness,” Ross says. “The piece explores a hidden pain: A story of trauma, isolation and self-punishing shame that flickers into subsequent daybreak. Soon opening into a lush purity, rejoicing and swooning in universal gratitude. Zooming out and seeing my existence as finite and precious. The fact that I will return to dust has always helped alleviate my pain."
Boychik collaborated with two production teams to bring this entire effort to life: Minneapolis’ Jake Luppen and Nathan Stocker of Hippo Campus, and Brooklyn musician Brad Oberhofer. Ross’ tender vocals are at the core of everything, accompanied primarily by piano, but they all pulled inspiration from the likes of Phillip Glass, Fiona Apple, Liz Phair and Rufus Wainwright to develop Boychik’s sound.
Like with all queer expression — complex and expansive — the visual identity surrounding Boychik is just as important as the music itself. Ross co-directed the “Dust After Rest” video alongside John Novotny, playing with different characters that they slip in and out of, like a touring stage show from years past. Premiering today on PAPER, the dreamy visual shows Boychik as a melancholy marionette, with thinly painted brows, a clown white face and red nails. Then, as a joker.
"In this video, we wanted to introduce the world to Boychik: a shapeshifter without gender or ties to any one style,” Ross says, underscoring all the different environments we see them in throughout the glowing five-minute clip. The artist runs around empty fields, poses amidst a rushing waterfall and gets transformed into a red-headed siren, complete with an Old Hollywood beauty mark, before the curtains finally close.
As a trained actor, ballet dancer, pianist and singer, the possibilities of Boychik’s future are endless. Until then, watch and stream “Dust After Rest,” and "prepare to live."
Photography: John Novotny
Styling: Iliana Penichet-Ramirez
Makeup: Grey Hoffman
Manchado Teams Up With Xhosa on 'Mona Lisa'
Colombian artist Manchado sptlights his native country’s queer community in “Mona Lisa,” a new video and single featuring New York-based Xhosa, who also hopped on as co-producer. A fusion of classic reggaeton sounds with an experimental, Arca-inspired twist, the song is “about someone that lures you in and leaves you hanging,” Manchado says. “Like the Mona Lisa, you can’t decipher their true intentions.”
Related | Manchado Has a Sweet Tooth in 'Azucar'
The visual, premiering today on PAPER, stars ballroom pioneers Demonia and Pantera Yeguaza, as Manchado dramatically descends from the ceiling in a purple-and-black harness that looks like it’s dripping down from his body. Flipping between Spanish and English lyrics, Manchado declares, “I’m here for business, not a good time,” as the performers all move seductively around a DIY set.
“The process of this video was a little different from my previous ones,” Manchado says of his latest production, following videos like “Azucar” in 2021 or “Sword” in 2020. “I usually work around some sort of narrative from what the song is about, but this time I worked around materials that reflected what the song felt like sonically.”
“Mona Lisa” is as much a radical fashion film as it is a music video, centering Manchado’s own designs alongside local collaborator Altabasura.
“All the looks I made with Altabasura and we created them in what felt like a lab, experimenting with things like slime, plastic and old clothes and seeing what came out of it,” Manchado says. “I feel like I learned to embrace the chaos of being spontaneous on not overthinking too much while making this.”
Watch and stream "Mona Lisa," with Xhosa, Manchado's first big release of 2022.
Photo courtesy of Frank Sanchez
- Manchado Shares His Cover of Selena's "Como La Flor" - PAPER ›
- Manchado Premieres "Asesina" Music Video - PAPER ›
- Manchado Has a Sweet Tooth in "Azucar" - PAPER ›
Biden Calls Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Hateful
A day after the Florida State Senate passed a controversial piece of legislation that bans all discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools, the Biden Administration did what the Walt Disney corporation couldn't and came out in strong opposition to the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
In a tweet Tuesday evening, the President reacted to the bill's passage by reinforcing his administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community.
I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community \u2014 especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill \u2014 to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1491182851919908873\u00a0\u2026— President Biden (@President Biden) 1644361654
"I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve," Biden wrote.
The White House was quick to back up Biden's statements in the press briefing, issuing a rare condemnation of the bill.
"Every parent, as one myself too, hopes that our leaders will ensure their children's safety, protection and freedom, and today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support, support the most, kids from the LGBTQI+ community, who are already vulnerable to bullying — and we've seen that in study after study — and violence, just for being themselves and just for being who they are," press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.
It was suggested that Florida schools could lose access to federal grants and funds if they abide by the "Don't Say Gay" bill as it would violate a 1972 law that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas all currently have similar laws on their books banning discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation under the guide of protecting "parental rights."
"Across the country, we're seeing Republican leaders take actions to regulate what students can or cannot read, what they can or cannot learn, and most troubling, who they can or cannot be," White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said in a statement.
He continued, "This is politics at its worse, cynically treating our students as pawns in a game and not people who deserve love and respect. At every step of the way, Republicans have peddled in cheap, political attacks, instead of focusing on the issues parents, students, and teachers care about."
This feels like a deflection, even if it brings us to the right conclusion (the "now" of it all). It is crucial for public figures/politicians to apologize for views they held in the past, explain where they stand now, and how they're working to fight for those they harmed.https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1501629339636580358\u00a0\u2026— pfpicardi (@pfpicardi) 1646851711
Psaki did draw criticism for dodging a question about Biden's support of a similar anti-LGBTQ+ legislation back in the 1994. "This feels like a deflection, even if it brings us to the right conclusion (the 'now' of it all)," Philip Picardi tweeted. "It is crucial for public figures/politicians to apologize for views they held in the past, explain where they stand now, and how they're working to fight for those they harmed."
In fairness, the Democrats stance on most LGBTQ+ issues have greatly evolved over the past quarter century so a moderate like Biden changing his position isn't all too surprising. The '90s ushered in the era of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," which was signed by a sitting Democrat President, Bill Clinton, but the party has come a long way since. Growth is possible.
Photo via Getty/ ROBYN BECK/ AFP
LA Billboard Queen Angelyne Is Finally Getting Her Due
An LA legend is finally getting her due in a new television series about her rise to stardom.
Back in the '80s, Angelyne captured the public's attention by placing vanity billboards of herself across the city, a brazen act of self-promotion that turned her into a media sensation overnight. So needless to say, a semi-fictionalized series following her journey from unknown artist to pop culture icon is long overdue, and you better believe the hot pink Corvette's involved.
Executive produced and starring Emmy Rossum, Angelyne focused on "fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne."
It may seem like a lot, but it's undeniable that Angelyne is all that and more, especially once you realize she's always been a game-changer and pioneer, whether we're talking about her billboards or the way she recognized the potential of the internet back in 1996 when she launched a virtual tour of her favorite LA spots.
Not only that, but Rossum herself told People, Angelyne's story asks the same questions we're grappling with today, including "our understanding of identity," self-actualization and embracing "whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate."
"I love Angelyne," as Rossum went on to says. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art."
Angelyne debuts on Thursday, May 19 via Peacock. In the meantime, watch the trailer below.
Photo via YouTube
- L.A. Landmark Angelyne is Famous For Being Famous - PAPER ›
- Even Angelyne Has NFTs - PAPER ›
- Why Does Angelyne Love LA? Because She Owns It - PAPER ›
Harry Styles' Ass Makes a Cameo in New Gay Romance Film
Harry Styles is a man with range. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer may have made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s intense war drama Dunkirk in 2017 before dipping a toe into the Marvel universe last year with Eternals, but now Styles is taking his turn with other genres. Styles has two films coming out this year: the thrilling Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and arrives in September, and the romantic My Policeman, the Amazon Prime Video project based on a book of the same name.
My Policeman, which also stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson, just had its first screening on March 7 in San Diego, and despite viewers most likely being asked to keep their lips zipped about the movie, they’ve instead shared several spoilers about what to expect — including details of Styles’ performance.
At the heart of the story, which takes place in the '50s, is a love triangle among the three characters. Styles plays Tom, a gay man who can’t freely live his life. He’s in love with Patrick (Dawson) but marries Marion (Corrin), placing all three in a tumultuous love affair that can’t fulfill any of them. And while Styles’ fans will just about always praise his performance, those at the screening are calling this one particularly well-done.
Harry gives a very nuanced performance- the stress and fear of being found out is palpable and heart wrenching. He shows real talent and depth as an actor.pic.twitter.com/8DvFLLuU8a— My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1646728160
But lest you think fans are only talking about how beautiful Styles’ performance is, that is not all! Oh, that is far from all they’re talking about. Because apparently this heartbreaking drama about forbidden love also involves its fair share of love scenes — as to be expected.
We previously heard that Styles would be engaged in sex scenes in the film, with nudity promised, but it sounds like the movie isn’t quite as salacious as some wanted us to believe. Apparently, though, Styles’ beautiful British bum is on display, which is a bit of a departure from his other roles. Alas, he is a man dedicated to his craft. Let’s not forget he posed nude on the vinyl poster for his second album, Fine Line, all in the name of his art. It’s just skin, and Styles is comfortable enough in his to show it off.
There is nudity \u2026only arse cheeks— My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@My Policeman Updates \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1646727958
It’s unclear how long the rest of us will have to wait to see Styles in My Policeman, as the film does not yet have a release date. When it is available, though, it will be on Amazon Prime Video. Styles’ other movie for this year, the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling, is set to be released on September 23.
In the meantime, Styles will headline Coachella in April — his first appearance in the desert — and set out on a tour of the UK and Europe. And because he never seems to slow down, he’s also rumored to be releasing his new album in the coming months. Styles fans stay well fed, that’s for sure.
Photo via Getty
- Harry Styles Dresses Up as Dorothy for 'Harryween' - PAPER ›
- Why Did We Take the "Harry Styles Wore a Dress" Bait? - PAPER ›
- Harry Styles Will Front Gucci's New #GucciBeloved Campaign ... ›