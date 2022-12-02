K-pop twitter is descending into chaos over a Spotify Wrapped error, and now BLACKPINK fans are demanding an apology.
Since Spotify released its “Top K-Pop Artists of 2022” playlist, the BTS and BLACKPINK fandoms have been feuding. After the streaming platform mistakenly altered the ranking from BTS’ Jungkook as the top soloist to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the BTS Army attacked the “MONEY” singer. Lisa’s fans came to her defense.
BTS’ fanbase blamed Lisa for the error, implying fraud, bribery and sexual favors. Though Spotify soon clarified that Jungkook, who released several songs this year, was the number one soloist, it didn’t halt the onslaught of problematic tweets.
\u201cif lisa's only way to be #1 over jungkook was to get spotify to cancel out most of his streams then she's a fraud more than a singer\u201d— mas' favorite color is indigo (@mas' favorite color is indigo) 1669912883
\u201cAll this just because Lisa was the most streamed kpop soloist on Spotify instead of their faves\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— . (@.) 1669911376
In a statement shared on Twitter, Spotify explained how multiple genre tags led to the differences in top ten lists. While they added, “We join the fans in celebrating the many achievements of BTS and regret this error,” Spotify did not reference BLACKPINK or Lisa.
\u201c(2/2) We join the fans in celebrating the many achievements of BTS and regret this error\u201d— Spotify \u2764\ufe0f K-Pop (@Spotify \u2764\ufe0f K-Pop) 1669953054
In response, Lisa’s fans are circulating the now-trending phrase “Apologize to Lisa,” urging Spotify to take responsibility for the bullying campaign that played out on Twitter. With tweets and comments marked by slut shaming, xenophobia and body shaming aimed at Lisa, the fandom is seeking for the right people to take accountability.
\u201cLISA deserves an apology as a HUMAN above all else\n\nAPOLOGIZE TO LISA\nSPOTIFY APOLOGIZE TO LISA\n\n@jeremyerlich @SpotifyKpop @SpotifyKR\u201d— LALISA & LISA ONLY (@LALISA & LISA ONLY) 1669961371
\u201cSaying Lisa "deserved" the misogynistic, xenophobic and slutshaming attacks is utterly disgusting. Why are they acting like it's her fault? That's pure stupidity and you're one to blame @Spotify since it's YOUR mistake\n\nAPOLOGIZE TO LISA\n@jeremyerlich @eldsjal @SpotifyKpop\u201d— Z \u2070\u00b9\u00b9\u00b2 | \u2070\u00b3\u00b2\u2077 (@Z \u2070\u00b9\u00b9\u00b2 | \u2070\u00b3\u00b2\u2077) 1669988919
If you thought your Spotify wrapped results were bad, Lisa’s may have been even worse.
Photo courtesy of The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images
- Is BLACKPINK Coming Back Sooner Than We Thought? ›
- BLACKPINK in Your Cinema ›
- BLACKPINK Is Coming Back This Summer ›