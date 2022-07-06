When one door closes in the K-Pop world, another one seems to open. Just after BTS announced they’d be taking time to explore their solo projects, BLACKPINK came back from their 2-year break to announce that they’d be making a comeback in August.

They’d just come off of solo projects of their own, with group member Lisa having released the tracks “Lalisa” and “Money” in fall of 2021, and Jisoo having made her acting debut in the Korean drama series Snowdrop.

YG Entertainment confirmed in a press release that BLACKPINK had gotten back together and is in the “final stages of recording a new album." They’ll also be going on tour this year for the first time since 2020, making for "the largest world tour in the history of a K-Pop girl group."

The new album will be a follow-up to their 2020 debut album, aptly titled THE ALBUM, which featured the likes of Selena Gomez on the boisterous bass-heavy banger “Ice Cream” and Cardi B on a charismatic guest verse for the infectious track “Bet You Wanna.” The album dominated the charts, taking the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for two straight weeks.

Obviously, all the Blinks came out of hiding following the news.

They’ve had a lot to celebrate these past few weeks, as BLACKPINK just became the first music channel to ever pass 75 million subscribers on YouTube, passing Justin Bieber and taking the crown title.

If that news is any indication, we’re in for a massive return from the group. In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep listening to THE ALBUM on repeat while we wait for the official comeback, just a month’s time away.