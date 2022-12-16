Darren Aronofsky never fails to make a statement, most recently grabbing headlines for his latest film, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser in his proper return to the big screen. Now he has his eyes set on another fun project, and this time it's on the stage.

In a new interview with A.V. Club, the daring director was asked what musical he'd love to make. Aronofsky then confirmed that a Black Swan musical was in the works. When asked if he was planning on taking it to Broadway, he said, "We’ll see what happens. But we’re working on it."

As for making a movie musical, that possibility hasn't been ruled out either. "I would love to and I’ve talked to many people about it," Aronofsky said. "And I’ve come close to a few ideas. It’s a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do? I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music. And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge. But I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. And hopefully one day I could figure something out."

Black Swan is the 2010 psychological horror film that finds a passionate ballerina (Natalie Portman) descending into madness when she has to compete for the lead role in Swan Lake. The film is just one entry in Aronofsky's stunning catalog of surreal (and often terrifying) films which also includes Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler as well as Mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Most recently, Aronofsky released The Whale, which has a limited theatrical release. The film stars Brendan Fraser as an isolated English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his daughter. The film has received criticism for reportedly stigmatizing fat people.