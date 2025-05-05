Black Hair Takes Center Stage at Echelon Noir's Debut Hair Show
Story and Photography by Vincenzo Dimino
May 05, 2025
On Friday night, 41 floors above Maiden Lane, Black hair took center stage at Echelon Noir’s debut hair show: Black Hair Reimagined: The New Era of Beauty. The event, conceived by visionaries Jawara Wauchope and Jarrod Lacks, marked a groundbreaking moment in beauty and fashion that centered Black beauty as an evolving art form through a breathtaking celebration where Black identity was not only honored but exalted. Hosted by the ever-iconic Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, the night was a living exhibition of artistry, ancestry, culture and collective power: a love letter to Black identity told through the hands of today’s industry-leading creatives.
Set against New York City’s skyline, the show combined editorial fantasy with deep cultural reverence. The 25-look runway show was presented in five acts, showcasing the works of legendary hairstylists Jawara Wauchope, Yusef Williams, Vernon François, Cyndia Harvey and Malcolm Marquez, who each respectively worked in tandem with wardrobe stylists Carlos Nazario, Patti Wilson, Jan-Michael Quammie, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Jessica Willis. Together, they created a visual experience where hair and fashion moved as one. Makeup artists Sir John and Sheika Daley created bold, skin-forward looks, while nail artist Dawn Sterling delivered reimagined nail designs that were simply out of this world.
As faces such as Julez Smith, Anok Yai, Alton Mason and Jasmine Tookes made their way down the runway, the elaborate looks fully came to life. Act after act, there was a surge of joy, enthusiasm and appreciation for the artists who came together to create the breathtaking living art pieces. The show wasn’t just witnessed, it was felt. Among the crowd, front-row guests included Solange Knowles, Justine Skye, Paloma Elsesser and Raul Lopez.
By celebrating Black art and artists in today’s fashion and beauty landscapes, Echelon Noir’s debut hair show stood as a modern embodiment of the Bronner Bros. international hair shows that opened the door to inspire, educate and elevate Black hair artists and haircare. If there’s one thing Black Hair Reimagined made clear, it’s that beauty isn’t just visual, it’s cultural.
Photography: Vincenzo Dimino
Music
Alesso Surrenders to the Sound
Story by Felicity Martin / Photography by Tre Crews / Styling by Joe Van O / Grooming by Jenny Sauce / Set design by Liz Mydlowski
24 April
Film/TV
Coolest Person in the Room: Hannah Einbinder
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Diego Villagra Motta / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Hair by Jerrod Roberts / Makeup by Mia Jones Siegel
15 April
Music
Kesha, the Barefoot Baddie From Tennessee
Story by Hilton Dresden / Interview by Bob The Drag Queen / Photography by Brett Loudermilk / Art direction by Zain Curtis / Styling by Marta Del Rio / Makeup by Leo Chaparro / Hair by Eduardo Ponce / Nails by Britney Tokyo / Production design by Krystall Schott & Michael Avina
03 April
Entertainment
Dylan Mulvaney Finds Her Light
Story by Harron Walker / Interview by Lily Drew / Photography by Davis Bates / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Makeup by Laurel Charleston / Hair by Angelina Panelli
07 April
Music
Lil Nas X Is Revving Up
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Lisa Jarvis / On-set styling by Xavier Means / Makeup by Grace Pae / Hair by Coree Moreno / Set design by Caylah Leas /
01 April