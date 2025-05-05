Black Hair Takes Center Stage at Echelon Noir's Debut Hair Show

On Friday night, 41 floors above Maiden Lane, Black hair took center stage at Echelon Noir’s debut hair show: Black Hair Reimagined: The New Era of Beauty. The event, conceived by visionaries Jawara Wauchope and Jarrod Lacks, marked a groundbreaking moment in beauty and fashion that centered Black beauty as an evolving art form through a breathtaking celebration where Black identity was not only honored but exalted. Hosted by the ever-iconic Tracee Ellis Ross, founder and co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, the night was a living exhibition of artistry, ancestry, culture and collective power: a love letter to Black identity told through the hands of today’s industry-leading creatives.

Set against New York City’s skyline, the show combined editorial fantasy with deep cultural reverence. The 25-look runway show was presented in five acts, showcasing the works of legendary hairstylists Jawara Wauchope, Yusef Williams, Vernon François, Cyndia Harvey and Malcolm Marquez, who each respectively worked in tandem with wardrobe stylists Carlos Nazario, Patti Wilson, Jan-Michael Quammie, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Jessica Willis. Together, they created a visual experience where hair and fashion moved as one. Makeup artists Sir John and Sheika Daley created bold, skin-forward looks, while nail artist Dawn Sterling delivered reimagined nail designs that were simply out of this world.

As faces such as Julez Smith, Anok Yai, Alton Mason and Jasmine Tookes made their way down the runway, the elaborate looks fully came to life. Act after act, there was a surge of joy, enthusiasm and appreciation for the artists who came together to create the breathtaking living art pieces. The show wasn’t just witnessed, it was felt. Among the crowd, front-row guests included Solange Knowles, Justine Skye, Paloma Elsesser and Raul Lopez.