BIA puts on her blush just to go to the bodega.

After reaching mainstream success for "Whole Lotta Money," complete with a feature from Miss Onika Maraj herself, BIA has become the latest rap queen everyone's crushing on — and now she's dropping her own makeup.

This week, BIA launched her first dabble into the beauty industry: a product line, called "Beauty For Certain," as a play on her 2020 EP, For Certain.

Available exclusively on Dolls Kill, BIA’s collection gives us the baddie energy we’ve been missing from beauty at large. While most celebrity-led beauty brands play it safe, BIA wrapped her face all over the packaging and said "fuck it."

"Beauty For Certain" features matte liquid lipsticks in nine shades, a cream highlighter in three shades and a cream blush in three shades. All of BIA's makeup is cruelty free and packaged in an environmentally conscious way.

“I’ve always loved makeup," BIA says in a release. "So to be able to build my own brand in this space from the ground up and partner with Dolls Kill for the launch is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share it with the world."

To celebrate, BIA threw an exclusive launch party with Dolls Kill at their Los Angeles location, where the rapper performed and Tommy Genesis joined her on stage to perform the recent single, "a woman is a god."

You can shop the collection exclusively at DollsKill.com and in DollsKill stores.