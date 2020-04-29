Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Music

Today Is About Beyoncé

Jael Goldfine
4h

These days, a remix is the usually same song with a couple of changed words, and some extra vocals slapped on the chorus. With the exception of Billy Ray Cyrus' additions to "Old Town Road," they rarely improve upon the original. But Beyoncé never half-asses anything, so her new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" is already destined to be a bigger hit than even the TikTok-famous original.

Related | Watch Beyoncé Cover 'XO' and 'Halo' at Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Fans had long wanted the two Houston rappers to collab. Their kindred spirit is on full display in what will go down in history as a perfect flex track. It's a Houston baddie party as Bey and Meg take turns talking shit, talking dirty, counting cash and celebrating being "Classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty."

The song is a perfect reminder that Beyoncé is a gifted rapper, whether taking control or backing Meg up with sexy little "Okay-okays," and "them jeans, them jeans."

Bey's flow is impressive, but she's also serving subject-matter! She might be firmly out of the public eye, but she's up on her pop culture. "Hips TikTok when I dance/ On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans" she raps. Later: "All this money in the room, think some scammers in here/ I'm comin' straight up out that third eye." Oh yes, Beyoncé's been scrolling in quar.

Related | Megan Thee Stallion Was Made For This

On top of the musical gift, both artists' shares of the song's royalties will benefit Bread of Life's COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston.

The remix is making such an impact, everyone actually stopped talking about the pandemic and sexual assault allegations against presidential candidates for a minute.

The remix follows a long Beyoncé draught, interrupted Lion King: The Gift in July (which included the remarkable "Spirit") and Homecoming: The Live Album in April. Hopefully this won't be the last we hear of "the Stallion and the B."

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Fashion

Ciarda Takes Us Upstate

Story by Evan Ross Katz / Photography by Ashley Soong / Styling by Erik Ziemba