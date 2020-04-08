Fashion
Fashion

30 Things to Wear That Aren't Pajamas

By Mario Abad and Olive Perry
 Mario Abad
7h

Let's face it, we're all going to be stuck at home for what appears to be an eternity. While those of us who are working from home may rejoice in not having to wear "office appropriate" attire, it's easy to fall in a rut after wearing the same baggy sweats and worn-out pajamas. So why not add some comic relief with your choice of garb?

Related | Mastering the Art of Work From Home Fashion

Consider surprising your colleagues on Zoom with some creative, unexpected fits that definitely won't go unnoticed. While we don't guarantee these conversation starters boost productivity levels, they at least make some fun OOTD photos to share to the world that you're still alive (though not necessarily well).

See, below, for 30 picks that will surely liven up your WFH wardrobe.

Statement Sweaters

When it comes to knitwear, these gloomy times call for loud and bold sweaters that pack a punch. Anti-Social Social Club merch has never felt more right, while Monse prints and Fendi logos add a whimsical touch to your typical pullover.

Etsy — Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt — $25

Available now on Etsy

Ear Art

All the talk about toilet paper hoarding and other odd quarantine behavior calls for some equally strange earring choices like these mini toilet paper studs and fish clip-ons from Marni.

Etsy — Toilet Paper Roll Earrings — $15

Available now at Etsy.com

Business On Top

Keeping it profesh doesn't have to mean playing it safe or boring. Show off your fun personality with a vibrant blazer in spring-ready colors and animal prints as seen on those from Norma Kamali and Cinq a Sept.

Norma Kamali — Leopard-Print Single-Breasted Blazer — $295

Available now at MatchesFashion.com

Mad Hatter

Let everybody know how you really feel about being isolated with protective headgear like Gucci's signature visor and a drinking helmet to drown your sorrows away. We'll probably be quarantined until Christmas anyway so why not score a Santa hat (on sale!) while you're at it?

Gucci — Black & Yellow Felt Visor Cap — $690

Available now at SSENSE

Prim and Polished

T-shirts and hoodies may feel comfy, but a silk satin blouse or structured button-down is a sure way to look put together at a moment's notice. Accents like pussybow ties and poofy sleeves add a whimsical touch that translates effortlessly onscreen, while bold jewel tones and fun prints keep the party going.

Gauge81 — Palermo Oversized Satin Shirt — $275

Available Now at BrownsFashion.com

Layering Game

Nothing says work appropriate more than a Playboy bunny cardigan. Or consider throwing on a cloud cardigan for Day 40 of quarantine for when you'll forget what the sky looks like.

Ashley Williams — Playboy Bunny Float Crop Cardigan — $695

Available now at Nordstrom.com

Photos via brands

