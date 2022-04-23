Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset is back with its fifth season. And the cast has, of course, stirred up some more drama reaching beyond the Oppenheim Group and the real estate world. One of the newer cast members, Emma Hernan, has made a claim that caught the attention of Ben Affleck.

On an episode of the latest season of the show, Hernan and co-star Chrishell Stause were talking about the exclusive dating app Raya. And she mentioned that she allegedly matched with Afflleck — whom, we all know, has been dating and is now engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Hernan suggested that they were texting and that the Zero Dark Thirty director asked her out for coffee multiple times and that she refused the offer. "You could've foiled Bennifer!" Stause told Hernan. But Affleck is denying that any of this could've been possible.

"Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," his rep told PEOPLE.

Still, sources close to Hernan told TMZ that his denial doesn't really say much. They insist that this statement only denies that he's been on Raya in recent years, but does not negate the claim that he hit her up. According to the sources, Hernan seems to be standing firm with her story, and that Affleck did message her on Raya in 2019.

Affleck has previously joked about rumors that he was on Raya. In a since-deleted Instagram post from 2019, he tagged the app, and asked them to join him in giving to a good cause. He wrote, "I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

While the actor/filmmaker is house-hunting with his fiancée J.Lo, Hernan has a budding romance with a property developer named Micah as seen in Selling Sunset season five.