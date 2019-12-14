It's official. Cosplay model and gamer girl Belle Delphine was the most searched for celebrity on Pornhub in 2019, according to the site's end-of-year stats.

Though top spots in previous years have gone to more mainstream names like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, the streaming service said that several social media stars made a pretty big dent in their celebrity searches this past year.

Related | Gamer Girl Belle Delphine Says She Was Arrested

But at close to 31 million searches, Delphine blew everyone else out of the water. However, perhaps that also has something to do with the buzz surrounding her Pornhub channel announcement.

Earlier this year, Delphine told her followers that she would be starting her very own channel, complete with videos named things like "Belle Delphine Gets a Huge Dripping Creampie."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

That said, all of her videos turned out to be gags. But, as Pornhub put it, "watching Belle consume an actual cream pie was still sexy enough to gain her millions of views and 30.9 million searches."

So while there's no word yet on whether she'll ever actually give the people what they want, given her love of a stunt, we're sure it won't be long until she pops up on the site in some capacity again.