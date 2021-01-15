Few shopping locations could be considered fashion institutions, but that's exactly what Barneys New York was to so many people prior to its shuttering in 2019. Not only did it introduce us to Armani and Alaïa, but it was also a place where emerging labels we've never heard of before got their big break.

And now, more than a year later, the next chapter of Barneys is officially unfolding. At Saks Fifth Avenue, another iconic name in the Manhattan retail landscape, an entire floor is being dedicated to the Barneys experience. On the flagship's fifth level, shoppers will find an assortment of familiar and newer designers as well as rotating pop-ups, all under the "Barneys at Saks" umbrella.

Among the designers featured are A-COLD-WALL, Fear of God, Loulou Studio, Reese Cooper, each of whom will have their own custom mini-shops. (16 brands will be new to Saks.) This also marks the first time Saks includes men's and women's items together on a single floor.

The Barneys at Saks project is part of an arrangement between licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, which purchased Barneys out of bankruptcy, and Hudson's Bay Co., the owners of Saks.

"We are excited to activate the next phase of our Barneys New York strategy in the form of a new shopping experience at Saks," said ABG's Group President, Lifestyle and Chief Brand Officer Jarrod Weber. "Barneys is an iconic, luxury brand. The launch of Barneys at Saks is a seminal moment to reignite the brand for the future within the current luxury retail environment."

Other touchpoints within the store include Honeybrains, a fast-casual eatery dedicated to brain health, and familiar services like VIP Styling Suites and virtual shopping. For those unable to visit New York City (or Greenwich, where a standalone Barneys at Saks store will open on January 25), Saks has a dedicated Barneys at Saks e-commerce section where you can browse its selection of emerging and new-to-Saks brands.