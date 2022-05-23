For Balenciaga's first New York show in 19 years (and first under creative director Demna), an entire section of Wall Street was barricaded to let attendees enter the venue inside the New York Stock Exchange on Sunday morning.

As celebrities started to trickle in one by one, it became clear this was no ordinary VIP list. While some expected names did arrive (Demna's friend and collaborator Kanye West, new-ish Balenciaga muse Alexa Demie), others were more surprising: Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, Bling Empire cast members Christine Chiu and Jamie Xie, Megan thee Stallion (her first time attending) and Mayor Eric Adams.

Alexis Stone, who famously dressed up as Mrs. Doubtfire at Balenciaga's most recent show in Paris, this time served up some Dolly Parton cosplay complete with a blonde beehive wig and her famous bosoms. Other guests included designers Marc Jacobs and Vera Wang, singers Pharrell Williams, Offset and J Balvin, nightlife icons Susanne Bartsch and Amanda Lepore and the newly married Chloe Sevigny, who arrived with her husband.

Christine Quinn

Virtually all of the aforementioned guests wore head-to-toe Balenciaga, from the brand's signature pant-a-legs to their asymmetric floral dresses. Inside the stock exchange, the Resort 2023 collection featured models wearing latex masks, mostly black tailoring and dresses and a surprise collaboration with Adidas, which was made available to buy and pre-order immediately following the show at Balenciaga's Madison Avenue boutique and its website.

Kim Kardashian, another Balenciaga campaign star who regularly attends its shows (including last season where she famously wore the yellow tape ensemble), was MIA as she was in Italy this weekend for her sister Kourtney's wedding festivities, which Dolce & Gabbana hosted. Interestingly, Kim and Kanye, both friends of the house, haven't been seen at the same Balenciaga fashion show, with only one of them present for each of the past few seasons.

Other items featured in the collection include the oversized, padded XL Pump, Steroid derbies and boots (the same one Kanye wore to the show), the Stage Shoe with a heel-less sock pump and the Money Bag line which open from underneath and lock with a twist clasp.