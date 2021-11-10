The tragic trampling at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival this past weekend led to the loss of eight lives and dozens of others injured. It's already bad enough to constantly relive and experience it on social media — but now, people are posting ridiculous conspiracy theories involving satanism that are borderline disrespectful for the impacted individuals and their families. TikTok, where these theories run rampant, has spoken out against these clips as it works to get in front of the ongoing situation.

These theories, most of which involve accusations of satanic stage design, are huge on TikTok — so much so that there's a clip that has more than 23 million views circulating, complicating what's believable on the platform about the situation and what isn't. Speaking to Rolling Stone, a representative of the platform revealed that the company is working on taking different forms of reaction, such as tinkering with search suggestions that can steer users away from conspiracy-related content pertaining to the festival.

Complex also spoke to TikTok who gave a short, but necessary quote about the videos: "Such content is in violation of our Community Guidelines and is being removed."

On November 5, a densely packed crowd at Scott's Astroworld surged quickly to the stage, leading to the deaths of eight people between the ages 14 and 27. Following the event, 26 people were transported to the hospital — five of them under 18.

As the days have gone by after the rest of the festival was canceled, details about what happened have come forward. Video has been revealed showcasing people begging for the show to stop because people were getting hurt. Other clips have shown people literally dancing on top of ambulances trying to get into the crowd to help people.

TMZ further reported that "someone in the crowd went crazy and began injecting people with some sort of drug," and this was more or less confirmed after Houston's Chief of Police announced that they administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdose, into a security guard.

Scott has issued a public apology on Twitter and Instagram, but a number of lawsuits have already been filed against the trapper. He also announced that he's refunding all Astroworld attendees, and providing free therapy to victims.