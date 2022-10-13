Anne Hathaway is finally telling the back story behind her viral outfit at New York Fashion Week.

If you were anywhere near Twitter last month, you probably scrolled past a photo of the Devil Wears Prada star sitting front row at the Michael Kors show next to none other than former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. And while it would look relatively innocuous to the untrained eye, anyone who's seen the iconic 2006 movie knows of its significance, given that Wintour served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, a.k.a. the notorious boss of Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs.

Granted, that wasn't the only reason it went viral, seeing as how there was also plenty of buzz surrounding Hathaway's look, which consisted of a brown crocodile Michael Kors jacket, a black turtleneck dress and a pulled-back hairstyle complete with a heavy bang. But why? Well as several Twitter users pointed out, the 39-year-old actress' outfit was eerily similar to one worn by Andy. And combined with the fact that her face has barely changed since the film's premiere, it's no wonder the image quickly sent every fashion fiend screeching.

anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me pic.twitter.com/PSjod58WIG — matt (@mattxiv) September 14, 2022

That said, Hathaway recently talked about the moment during her Today show appearance on Wednesday, October 12, during which she admitted that the outfit was a complete "accident," contrary to popular belief.

“It was kind of nuts, wasn’t it?," she said, before explaining that she was actually "supposed to wear something else" originally. However, when Hathaway couldn't fit into the shoes, her only option was the only "other outfit that came.”

“And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely — I had never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,’ and he threw my hair up in a ponytail,” Hathaway continued, adding that she started to notice the resemblance herself by that point.

"I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice,” Hathaway said. “You noticed."



Watch the moment for yourself below.

Anne Hathaway talks about her iconic Fashion Week moment next to Anna Wintour: “I looked in the mirror and I thought ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’” pic.twitter.com/EdRkVioqMW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2022