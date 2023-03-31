Angelina Jolie May Be Launching a Clothing Line

From moviesto humanitarian, Angelina Jolie’s next frontier may be fashion.

Angelina Jolie has applied to trademark Atelier Jolie and is planning to launch a clothing and jewelry line, according to reports. The trademark covers custom-made jewelry, couture clothing and tailoring.

Of course, Jolie’s activism will play a role in the brand too, advocating for sustainable fashion through the brand, as hinted at in an interview with British Vogue where she spoke about her sense of style.

“I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse, I don’t change things often,” said Jolie. “Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward.”

Jolie and her kids have also made sustainable choices on the red carpet, opting for recycled outfits designed from her existing wardrobe for the Eternals premiere in 2021, with her daughter Zahara wearing a silver Elie Saab gown worn by Jolie at the 2014 Oscars, and Shiloh wearing a dress from Jolie’s humanitarian work with Women For Bees entrepreneurship project in France.

Jolie has given us some of the greatest style moments, from ‘90s goth to Hollywood glamour to matching Brangelina red carpet looks and of course, Lisa Rowe’s sweat-stained U.S. Air Force T-shirt in Girl, Interrupted.

Recently, she’s been spotted opposite Paul Mescal’s “quality piece” red t-shirt at a coffee shop in London after seeing his performance of A Streetcar Named Desire. Fans’ heads were turned heads amid news of splits from their respective partners Brad Pitt and Phoebe Bridgers, if not for the pair’s juxtaposed fashion sense.

As one fan weighed in the comments, "the phoebe bridgers/bo burnham/paul mescal scandal is the brad/angelina/jennifer scandal for people who wear doc martens."

Soon we’ll be pairing our Doc Martens with Atelier Jolie, just as Angelina Jolie intended.