aespa's Giselle has apologized for mouthing the n-word in a YouTube video.

This past weekend, the K-pop girl group shared a behind-the-scenes look of themselves on-set for their recently released Savage EP. However, viewers were quick to notice that Giselle had mouthed the racial slur while lip-syncing to SZA and Travis Scott's "Love Galore," which online backlash and calls for her to address the clip.

As a result, SM Entertainment removed the video from YouTube and Giselle herself took to aespa's official Twitter account to apologize.

"I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site," Giselle wrote. "I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize."

See added, "I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions."

SM Entertainment has yet to provide further comment. In the meantime, see the tweet below.

I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021