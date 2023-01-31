PAPER is teaming up with aespa to bring fashion into the metaverse.

K-pop girl group aespa went viral in 2020 with their debut video “Black Mamba,” topping charts and rocketing the crew into stardom. Last year saw aespa crash the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 with their Girls record, and now they’re ready to take over a new dimension.

Created with The Dematerialised, SM Entertainment and Warner Music Group, the partnership is a cyberpunk celebration of music, media and blockchain technology, and marks PAPER’s official entrance into the web3 space.

This accompanying digital capsule collection will come to life on the group's iconic æspas in a techno-glittering digital editorial series, debuting on PAPER in the coming weeks. Cyber-chic items will be available for purchase, including unique æ-pets, fashion accessories and epic full looks.

“Fashion is such a core part of our identity and we’re so excited to be working with PAPER and The Dematerialised on designing a digital capsule collection,” says aespa. “We can’t wait for our fans to see what we’ve created and have the opportunity to own and wear the items too!”

Together, aespa and PAPER are redefining the editorial collaboration process. “PAPER has a long history of championing the next big names in entertainment, so we’re excited for this creative collaboration to bring what we do for pop culture into web3,” says Justin Moran, editor-in-chief of PAPER.

In an effort to onboard the next generation to web3, Polygon, a leading carbon-neutral blockchain platform, will use its environmental suite of Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solutions to ensure that aespa, PAPER and The Dematerialised’s digital capsule collection is sustainable, inclusive and accessible.

“The exclusive DMAT collection we’ve co-created is something truly dedicated to fans, web3 enthusiasts and trendsetters who will equally adore the unmatched utility and design,” says The Dematerialised co-founder Marjorie Hernandez.