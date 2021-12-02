Adele is heading to Vegas for an exclusive residency at the top of next year.

The singer has announced that her residency — aptly named "Weekends With Adele" — will be in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, kicking off on January 21, 2022 and will consist of two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022. That’s 12 weekends of Adele.

Interested in going? Tickets sales are now open and will continue through December 2, so you have a bit more time to snatch these up before they sell out.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ

— Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021



This will mark one of the only chances that you’ll have to see Adele this coming year; She has a couple of shows in Hyde Park in London coming up, but aside from that, the Vegas residency is all she has planned as of yet. That’s because the singer doesn’t plan on touring. Recently speaking to John Mayer on SiriusXM's Hits 1, she announced that she “probably” wouldn’t head out on tour — even though she wants to.

“I’d love to,” she said. “I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring. I got into the swing of it last time and obviously, I’ve gone up to stadiums. Without sounding spoiled, it’s easier because there’s less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place.”

Adele recently put out her fourth studio album, 30. Featuring the two singles “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God,” the album has charted in 14 territories so far and received widespread critical acclaim.

In a lengthy Instagram post from October, Adele spoke about her state of mind recording the album over the last three years. “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Head over to Ticketmaster and get your Adele tickets before it's too late.