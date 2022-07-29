Addison Rae appeared to finally address her dad's alleged affair scandal in a new post.

Earlier this month, Page Six published an interview with a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash about her alleged relationship with the TikTok superstar's 46-year-old father, Monty Lopez, who she said "mislead" her into a five-month affair.

According to Ash, Lopez told her that he was "in the process of getting a divorce" to Rae's mother, Sherri Easterling, and would talk about their future together, despite hitting on several other young women at the same time. And in an effort to corroborate her story, Ash also shared screenshots of alleged texts, which included messages about wanting them to "go public" and a dismissive conversation about a recent pregnancy scare.

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has,” she went on to say, before later adding that "Addison and Sheri don’t deserve this and neither do the other girls he’s disrespected."

Ash continued, "I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long.”

Following the article's publication, Easterling took to her Instagram Story to write about “personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," before saying her "biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds." And though the He's All That star initially kept quiet about the situation, she now appears to be addressing the scandal and its detrimental effect on her mental health.

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express,” the 21-year-old star tweeted, referencing the “#WeLoveYouAddison” hashtag that began trending shortly after the report's debut.

"My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me,” Rae continued. “I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it.”

Check out Rae's tweet for yourself below.

I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 25, 2022