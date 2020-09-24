Acne Studios is making a commitment to sustainability with "Repurposed" — a new series of drops made entirely from excess textiles and fabrics — and the first drop launches today. Focused on the idea of creating new products from pre-existing materials, each collection within the initiative will utilize specific materials and treatments, produced in their sourced location to minimize transportation.

"Repurposed is about finding creative ways to be more sustainable," said Creative Director of Acne Studios Jonny Johansson in a statement. "Acne Studios was founded on design experimentation, and today we want to use our creativity to take positive steps towards becoming more mindful."

Each new Repurposed installment challenges the Acne Studios design team to maximize waste in a fashionable-yet-effective manner. Everything from leftover buttons to trimmings in respective locations will be included in each range, emphasizing the tactical creative expression that comes from the adversity of limitations.

Additionally, each drop will feature different, eco-friendly design solutions — whether that be deconstructing garments, cutting fresh pieces from unused textiles, or patching prints to explore various treatments including lasering, dyeing and overprinting.

For the debut Repurposed collection, Acne Studios constructed a women's capsule exclusively from tweed, denim and leather. There's obvious tension within the range — fabrics are cut and spliced together, with zips as a uniting motif — but there's also a heightened sense of style in the design team's resourceful efforts.

A collage-like blazer is cut from two different tweeds and features a contrasting sleeve and side panel in brown wool with zip pockets, while an oversized tweed trucker boasts DIY functionality with detachable denim sleeves. Trousers and jeans are sliced from vertical panels of denim, tweed, tailoring cloth and leather, and a staple black denim skirt features a zippered front made from tweed.

Shop the first Repurposed drop on Acne Studios' website.