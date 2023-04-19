Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Six months after the former pop star was found dead at the age of 34 in his California home, Aaron Carter's cause of death has finally been released to the public.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Carter's was determined to have drowned in his own bathtub after ingesting a cocktail of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane, which is a propellant commonly found in cans of compressed air. The autopsy ruled Carter's death to be an accident, finding that he was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the substances coursing through his system at the time.

Cater's ex-fiancée and mother of their son, Melanie Martin, raised concerns over the report calling into question various details about the singer's death that apparently don't add up. “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” Martin said in a statement to TMZ. “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Martin's doubts echo similar claims made by Carter's mother Jane Schneck last month that alleged foul play might have been involved. Schneck, in a Facebook post showing graphic photos of the crime scene, pointed to several details like the murky green bathtub that looks relatively undisturbed and lack of water on the ground as possible evidence that Carter's death may have been more than an accident. She also implied that the housekeeper that initially found Carter and has seemingly disappeared since, might have some degree involvement in his death, writing, "why are the towels perfectly placed?! If Betty supposedly dragged him out of the bathtub and gave him CPR!!!"

Schneck alleges that there is a possibility Carter may have actually been murdered by a drug dealer, writing that "Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable." This claim also seems to be backed up by the fact that Martin told TMZ that a drug dealer had been threatening him on the day of his death and both Carter's friend Brian Cassidy and former manager Morgan Matthews have said he spoke often about "people being after" him.