50 Cent Surprises Surf Lodge With Champagne and a Show

There’s no place more appropriate to drink champagne at the start of summer than Surf Lodge.

In Montauk, it pours like water, sipped on the sandy beaches of Fort Pond among towers of lobster rolls and guests wearing steamed linen outfits who pull up in Bentley convertibles and snap selfies to prove they made it past hotel owner Jayma Cardoso at the door. This season’s preferred brand arrived by way of 50 Cent, whose pink champagne Le Chemin du Roi (“The King’s Path”) kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a surprise performance from the rapper himself.

50 Cent’s lyrics to the 2003 smash “In Da Club” were appropriate for the occasion (“You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub”), included in a set list packed with all his hits. From “Candy Shop” to “I Get Money” and “Baby By Me,” the now 48-year-old hip-hop legend’s sunset show threw it back to when he dominated party bus playlists throughout the early aughts. “Every day is a celebration of life,” 50 Cent told PAPER. “I don't just save champagne for special occasions.”