50 Cent Surprises Surf Lodge With Champagne and a Show
There’s no place more appropriate to drink champagne at the start of summer than Surf Lodge.
In Montauk, it pours like water, sipped on the sandy beaches of Fort Pond among towers of lobster rolls and guests wearing steamed linen outfits who pull up in Bentley convertibles and snap selfies to prove they made it past hotel owner Jayma Cardoso at the door. This season’s preferred brand arrived by way of 50 Cent, whose pink champagne Le Chemin du Roi (“The King’s Path”) kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a surprise performance from the rapper himself.
50 Cent’s lyrics to the 2003 smash “In Da Club” were appropriate for the occasion (“You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub”), included in a set list packed with all his hits. From “Candy Shop” to “I Get Money” and “Baby By Me,” the now 48-year-old hip-hop legend’s sunset show threw it back to when he dominated party bus playlists throughout the early aughts. “Every day is a celebration of life,” 50 Cent told PAPER. “I don't just save champagne for special occasions.”
While performing, 50 Cent stopped to call out different audience members that “looked like money,” before joining a VIP table as bottles of Le Chemin du Roi came through the crowd with sparklers ablaze. “Le Chemin du Roi is aged for 48 months on the lees in our cellar,” 50 Cent said, highlighting what sets his champagne apart from the rest. “This increases complexity while the flavors come together.” It’s made with hand harvested grapes from the Champagne region of France and features a 14-karat rose gold-plated logo for peak luxury.
50 Cent marked the beginning of Surf Lodge’s summer-long musical programming, having previously hosted major names like the Jonas Brothers and Solange Knowles, among others. Guests can expect yet another stacked season for 2024: Beach Fossils, SOFI TUKKER, Alesso, Diplo, Anderson Paak, SG Lewis, Zack Bia and Disclosure are all on their roster. As for 50 Cent, he’s just getting started: “I had a blast Memorial Day Weekend,” he said, “kicking off my Kings Path Champagne Summer.”
Photos courtesy of Surf Lodge
