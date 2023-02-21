Let this be a lesson that if you are going to imply that 50 Cent had his penis surgically enlarged, be ready to pay for it in court.

According to a new report, infamous gossip blog The Shade Room has reportedly reached an undisclosed settlement over alleged false penis enlargement claims. The lawsuit, which was filed last fall, stems from a photo that plastic surgeon Angela Kogan shared of herself and 50 Cent advertising the Miami-based practice's penile augmentation services, which appeared to imply that the "In Da Club" rapper was one of their many satisfied customers.

Kogan's lawyer's initially attempted to place blame on The Shade Room for having circulated the photo, while 50 Cent argued that the issue was a matter of right of publicity. Court documents obtained by Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff confirm that 50 and The Shade Room have "reached an agreement to settle” ahead of the planned trial. The notice does point out that the settlement does not affect any of the other defendants named in the case, meaning that Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa are still legally on the hook.

A Florida judge has previously scheduled the trial for July 3, 2023 last year, with 50 Cent writing on Instagram, "Yeah my dick is a BIG DEAL" and "these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.” Per the court filings, 50 Cent claimed that he suffered public embarrassment over the usage of the photo, which he only agreed to take under the impression that Kogan was a fan. He is currently seeking unspecified damages.

Ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox has been one of the few to come to 50 Cent's defense, calling Kogan a liar and claiming that the rapper hadn't undergone any procedure at the clinic. “Angela, you lying,” Fox remarked on an episode of Cocktails With Queens. “That’s all I’m going to say. if that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”