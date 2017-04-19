My dudes, this is not a drill. Pro tennis star and very impressive human being Serena Williams is pregnant with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's baby.

Williams confirmed today via Snapchat (she's such a millennial!) that she is 20 weeks into the whole human reproduction experience and it's all very exciting. Very much here for the buttons.

The two have been living it up on some sort of beach at the minute, sharing this magical moment on Instagram earlier this week.

Yes to all the above.

