Willow Smith has been working on some new music, and now she's shared the first single from her new album, The 1st.

"Romance" features Willow singing a folksy song over acoustic guitar. The lyrics are a feminist call out, including Backed by acoustic guitar, she sings: "I'm imagining a different history / Where man and women stay equal / In the eyes of society / Where we don't condemn different people / For exercising their freedom / We're sexist, I cried in an act of divine love." Her powerful vocals make the song feel forceful and immediate.

The 1st arrives October 31 - Willow's 17th birthday. She and Jhene Aiko will tour together through the US starting November 14.



