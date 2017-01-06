So I dunno about you, but 6 days into the new year and I'm already not doing so great on all those workout resolutions. Thankfully, the goals-inspiring Tinashe has just released a crazily choreographed video for her Nightride track "Company" to guilt me into giving this whole fitness/improving my coordination thing another try. I mean, this thing is like abs for days and will, hopefully, convince me to renew my masochist Planet Fitness membership. Watch the stunning visual for yourself while I cry into my crunches below.