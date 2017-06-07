



In advance of London's 2017 Meltdown Festival, kicking off this Friday, June 9, M.I.A. has released a new video for track "GOALS," The video features a series of Boomerang-style GIFs by artist Jaime Martinez of fans in the middle of their ecstatic M.I.A.-concert celebrations, intercut with Ms. Arulpragasam performing, crowd-surfing, and generally having a grand old time.

In the video description, M.I.A. shouts out to all those same fans: "DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY. STAY STRONG.

REALITY WINNERZ."

Meltdown, the lineup of which M.I.A. curated this year, will run to the 18th and Martinez's GIFs will also be on exhibit there.

[h/t Pitchfork]