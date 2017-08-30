To celebrate the launch of our Vegas-centric issue (featuring Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and the Backstreet Boys on four separate covers), PAPER teamed up with photographer Steven Rico to create a teaser video giving a peak into our unique vision of Vegas.

"I've always thought of Las Vegas as a mecca of Americana, a theme I've been focusing on in my recent work," Rico said. "I love the lux, extravagant exteriors and bright lights paired with the seedy underbelly of a city run by vice. The video plays with some Vegas cliches and jumps between the spectacle, glamour and mysticism of Sin City."

Check out the full video and a slideshow of our favorite looks from it below:













Model: Olesya @ Elite

Photographer: Steven Rico

Stylist: Ella Cepeda

Hair: Kiri Yoshiki

Makeup: Yuui using Kryolan

Nails: Mei Kawajiri @nailsbymei

Set Designer: Taylor Horne

Stylist Assistant: Carsten Scherma

Photo Assistant: Jonathan Schoonover

Prop Stylist Assistant: Wesley Sun