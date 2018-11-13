18 Transgender Models to Cast in Your Next Lingerie Show

In response to remarks made by Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer Ed Razek that the lingerie brand wouldn't cast transgender models because they don't sell the "fantasy" of skinny, white cis womanhood the company promotes, queer cultural visionary Love Bailey dreamed up a list of 18 transgender models who should be cast in the next VS show, or better yet on a runway where they are welcome and celebrated:

Fantasy (N): The faculty or activity of imagining things, especially things that are impossible. Many would say it's "impossible" for a man to change gender and become a woman. Therefore, the very idea of a trans woman is a FANTASY. A woman with or without her shenis, defying laws of nature, exuding sex and confidence in a world that wants to erase us and condemn our existence.

Lingerie brands like Chromat & Rihanna's Savage x Fenty have embraced women of all shapes, skin colors and sizes, but unfortunately for Victoria's Secret, that is still not the case.

So here are my nominations of trans goddesses who would arouse any spectator at the very sight of these ladies. Victoria's Secret, eat your heart out! It's Showtime: Shenis to the runway please!