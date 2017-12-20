Searingly honest songstress Tove Lo has teamed up with her long-time friend and fellow Swedish singer Emilie Torling for a limited edition jewelry collection.

TOVE LO X LEONTINE features four unique pieces, each inspired by the Lady Wood symbol from her album by the same name. There's a nose ring, ear cuff, ring and bracelet. "For me, my Lady Wood symbol is the first thing I have that stands for something outside of my music. I wanted a way to eternalize that," Tove Lo told Vogue. "It's embracing the feminine with power and celebrating it as well as breaking the rules of it."

The singer remarked on her friendship with Torling, also the founder of Leontine, saying, "We went through the dramatic years as teenagers into adulthood together. We made mistakes, fell in love, wrote music, lost jobs, chased dreams and danced side by side for years."



The collection, available now, is a reflection of those carefree times: