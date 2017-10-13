If there is anyone in the current alt-rnb landscape guaranteed to get you into your feelings in a heartbeat, it's Canada's finest DVSN.

Returning with their sophomore album after their critically-acclaimed, breakout debut Sept 5th, the duo, Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, present Morning After. The sultry follow-up includes previously released singles "Mood" and "Don't Choose," which, let's face it, had most of us at hello.

Stream the full album below and rejoice in the beautiful tunes.

