Would you kill for love? That's exactly what singer Toni Romiti is willing to do in the accompanying visual to her latest single, "Never Thought."

In a world that needs more visible examples of strong, badass women, the 22-year-old Chicago native comes through as a femme-bot on a futuristic mission for vengeance — saving her man from none other than fellow singer DC Young Fly. While he's messing around with his bae in a lavish mansion, he has no clue about the blast of fury Romiti is about to set on him.

"My character's mission in the video is a show of pure devotion," Romiti said. "I'm a cyborg warrior on a mission to get my man back. My sci-fi man is trapped inside of a crystal in DC Young Fly's mansion. I'm willing to travel across the ocean to get my man back, and I'm even willing to kill to get my man back. It's also dope because the guy in the video is actually my boyfriend in real life. What would you do for love?"

Related | Ty Dolla $ign: 'I Was Never a Rapper'

This is leading up to be a big year for the sultry singer. Romiti's debut EP, Tomboy, is set to release this Friday, and she's already on tour with R&B royal, Ty Dolla $ign. Check out the video, below, to see why Romiti is one of the biggest artists to keep an eye on in 2018.

Photo Courtesy of Tomi Romiti