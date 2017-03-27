Conservative barbie doll and anti-millennial millennial mouthpiece for the GOP Tomi Lahren has today been banned from the outlet she once called home. The Blaze, the "news" platform from where she once yelled at young people for being "special snowflakes" and told Colin Kaepernick to "stop whining" in the country of free speech, told Tamale Lentils to shove it after she came clean about her pro-choice politics onThe View. Reports say she has been "banned permanently" from the Blaze.

Many are counting this as a double win after the ill-fated Trumpcare bill both languished in the House of Representatives and almost made Paul Ryan cry on national television. 2017 may indeed be saved.

Here's what THE PEOPLE had to say about the demise of Tonal Larynx's career:









Tomi Lahren downed women who marched 4 women's rights & said protesters need 2 get jobs & now she's jobless 4 being Prochoice & needs a job pic.twitter.com/2bi2KUWCPa

— ✌🏽 (@DopealiciousJ) March 26, 2017





This week Tomi Lahren lost her job, Donald Trump is losing millions and his healthcare plan flopped pic.twitter.com/wbpDwpD3F9

— joey (@JAlLBATE) March 24, 2017





Tomi Lahren was fired, Trumps policies are failing and he's on a fast train to impeachment, Nazi churches are burning, it's lit pic.twitter.com/jyDOujWmgt

— Shahem M. (@pettyblackboy) March 26, 2017





News: Tomi Lahren has been permanently banned from the Blaze



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/SWdYkct6wT

— Wokeness Everdeen (@LexieS1723) March 26, 2017





3/26/17. Miles away in a Dallas apartment, Tomi Lahren whispers to herself, "here are my final thoughts." Her brand withers.



all is right

— Jarrett Way (@WayAllDay) March 26, 2017





Tomi Lahren, how you get fired on your day off??? pic.twitter.com/3yFuYqFYjk

— Michelle (@Chelleybelle1) March 26, 2017





Tomi Lahren will vanish for 3 months and reappear as "Woke Tomi" because she's a grifter of the highest order

— Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) March 26, 2017

