Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe
Music

Barrier Collapse Causes Stampede at the Global Citizen Festival

Jasmine Ting
2h

On Saturday, at the Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park, a barrier collapse caused mass panic and confusion as members of the audience mistook the sound for gunshots. The Weeknd's performance was cut short, and an unspecified number of the 60,000 attendees incurred injuries as people sprinted to the exits.

Coldplay's Chris Martin, who was also curator for this year's festival, reassured and calmed the fans along with NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly. They explained the situation, saying there were no shots fired and that, "Nobody is trying to hurt anybody. You're all safe." The night continued with a performance from Janet Jackson.

At the end of the night, the organizers issued an official statement, sending love to those injured, and thanking first-responders who helped keep the situation under control.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More