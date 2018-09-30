Barrier Collapse Causes Stampede at the Global Citizen Festival

On Saturday, at the Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park, a barrier collapse caused mass panic and confusion as members of the audience mistook the sound for gunshots. The Weeknd's performance was cut short, and an unspecified number of the 60,000 attendees incurred injuries as people sprinted to the exits.

Chaos breaks out at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in NYC. People sprint for Exits. #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/qlFB6OXcFj — Allen Devlin (@allendevlin_) September 29, 2018 Coldplay's Chris Martin, who was also curator for this year's festival, reassured and calmed the fans along with NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly. They explained the situation, saying there were no shots fired and that, "Nobody is trying to hurt anybody. You're all safe." The night continued with a performance from Janet Jackson.

WATCH: Chris Martin and NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly explain that a fence barrier collapsed at #GlobalCitizen Festival; there were no shots fired: "You're all safe." pic.twitter.com/wiAbyMVjqh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 29, 2018 At the end of the night, the organizers issued an official statement, sending love to those injured, and thanking first-responders who helped keep the situation under control.