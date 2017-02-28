There's little in this world that invites as much selfie-satisfaction as one of artist Yayoi Kusama's infinity rooms--mirrored boxes filled with lights that create tiny personal universes with us at the center.

But while that desire to show the world yourself surrounded by a glowing galaxy or a sea of Kusama-polka-dotted pumpkins is understandable, it can also have grave consequences. At the Hirshhorn Museum's new exhibit, "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," a selfie-taking visitor accidentally damaged an $800,000 pumpkin.









Per Hyperallergic, a visitor in "Infinity Mirrored Room — All the Eternal Love I have for the Pumpkins" was allegedly attempting to get their angles just right in a self-portrait when they fell into the yellow pumpkin patch. It's understandable. Visitors to the infinite pumpkins are only allowed 30 seconds in the room, which is barely enough time to get your artfully posed selfie, your Instagram story, your Snapchat--just forget about even trying Facebook live.









Those glowing gourds are worth around $800K each, by estimates. The museum closed the exhibit and acknowledged the damage, but refused to confirm it was truly a selfie-related incident. "When you go in there, you close the door, so we can't speculate on what happened," a spokesperson said.

Only the pumpkins know the truth. And they're not telling.

[h/t The Cut]

