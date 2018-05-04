California artist Snow Tha Product is back with the colorful, sun-drenched visuals for her new single "Myself" featuring DRAM. The celebratory song is a victory lap track perfect for the summer, and the house party vibe — featuring a live giraffe and all —will get you in the mood to embrace the warm weather and gather your people around you for a party.

"This video was really fun to make," Snow said. "The message of this song means a lot to me — it was important to have a video that was a big party where I was able to have all my people around me. The giraffe was pretty cool too."

Watch the video for "Myself," premiering for the first time on PAPER below: